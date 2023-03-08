If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
South Texas Pregnancy Care Center executive director Janice Weaver welcomes dozens of guests and supports of the organization to the ground breaking ceremony on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the new center's build site on Kingsbury Street.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Janice Weaver smiled as four separate groups joined her in symbolically breaking ground on the new South Texas Pregnancy Care Center facility with golden shovels.
Four three years, Weaver, who serves as the executive director of the local center, sought to construct a larger facility to serve the community and beyond. And on Saturday, Weaver along with the South Texas Pregnancy Center board of directors, volunteers and a slew of supporters celebrated a huge milestone with a groundbreaking ceremony.
