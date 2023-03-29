Moncia De La Cruz

U.S. Representative Monica De La Cruz recognizes Benno Luesmann and his contributions to the Seguin and the world of agriculture on the House floor on Monday.

 Courtesy photo - Special to the Seguin Gazette

Acknowledgements of a Guadalupe County giant in agriculture continue weeks after his death.

Benno Luensmann, who was an owner of the Seguin Cattle Company, taught agriculture at Texas Lutheran College, worked as a teacher at East Central High School and Seguin High School and championed agricultural causes for decades, died in January.

Dalondo Moultrie is the assistant managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at dalondo.moultrie@seguingazette.com .

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.