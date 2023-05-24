If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Guadalupe County Commissioners Court on Tuesday approved a volunteer hire that could save the sheriff’s office taxpayer dollars likely for years to come.
The court voted unanimously to allow Guadalupe County Sheriff to create a position for, and take on, a volunteer dispatcher to help with continuing education training across the department. Most everyone working at the sheriff’s office must adhere to required continuing education standards and the new dispatcher will help make sure they’re in compliance, said Tracy Albrecht, telecommunications supervisor at the sheriff’s office.
