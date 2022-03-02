If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
The Libertarian Party of Guadalupe County will hold local conventions next week. These conventions will consist of the precinct, county, and district level, and if you identify as a Libertarian who would like to be involved with the party locally, then these conventions are for you.
All three conventions are set for 7:30 p.m. March 8, 12 and 19 at the GVEC Community Meeting Room, 927 N. State Highway 46 in Seguin. To participate in the conventions, you must be a registered voter and must NOT have voted in the primary. Voting in the primary will automatically disqualify you from taking part at any of the conventions since you would already be affiliated with either the Republican or Democratic parties. It is also recommended to bring your blue voter card as well as an ID (wether it be a driver’s license, military ID, passport, etc.) to verify any participant as a registered voter.
