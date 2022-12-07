If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Recent media and social media attention given to Seguin ISD Superintendent Dr. Matthew Gutierrez is nonsensical and intrusive. As a public servant, Dr. Gutierrez has done a phenomenal job over the last 5.5 years. He came into a district that was in disarray, and community support for the district was at an all-time low. His work, along with the Board of Trustees AND with input from the community, has lifted Seguin ISD out of the doldrums. The work has been deliberate, diligent and done with foresight. Every decision considered is made with the well-being of students in mind. There is still work to be done, and he has been transparent in that regard. The district is in a much better place than it was in 2017. We have a superintendent who is visibly active not only in the schools, but in the Seguin community overall. He is beloved by many, has served us well and has done the job he was hired to do.
The average length of a superintendency in Texas is four years. I encourage the community to remember while we may think of his work and presence as a “job,” to him and others in his position, it is a career. He is a charismatic and energetic leader. When an executive is as successful as he, outside districts take note. It is not surprising that districts in Texas and across the country are interested in bringing his skill set and his compassion for students to their districts.
