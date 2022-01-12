If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Just last week, a majority of Americans were shocked to hear President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris compare the mostly peaceful Jan. 6, 2021, partial Capitol siege to the Dec. 7, 1941, attack where 2,403 Americans lost their lives and the Sept. 11, 2001, attack where 2,996 initially lost their lives followed buy another 1,140 due to medical complications.
Liberal talking heads and a group of very misinformed Democrat-elected officials claimed initially that 10 lives were lost on Jan. 6 when the facts reveal that only three died that day, all Trump supporters. Two died from coronary issues and one from a gunshot by Capitol police. In the following hours after the event, one police officer died from two strokes while resting in his office, according to the medical examiners. Four other officers involved in the event died over the next month, all four deaths were ruled as suicide.
