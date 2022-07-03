If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Since 1969, Texas Lutheran University has served as home campus for the Bluebonnet Girls State Program of the American Legion Auxiliary, which promotes civic engagement, leadership and knowledge of government for rising high school senior girls. This long tradition is one much enjoyed on our campus each summer, as the girls are seen and heard campaigning, singing songs and engaging in high-level exchanges about the workings of democracy and responsibilities of citizenship.
This year was particularly celebratory, as Girls State returned to in-person proceedings following two years of pandemic interruption. In June, we happily welcomed some 500 participants from across Texas — all nominated by their high schools — plus 70 staff leaders, for their week-long program. At their opening ceremony, Mayor Donna Dodgen, herself a Girls State alum, and I were invited to welcome these future leaders and enjoy the patriotic ceremony that launched this special week.
