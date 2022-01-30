If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Whew, we made it through the holidays! Not sure about you, but the chamber staff is not sure how we made it through the season. But now that the busy season is over, we still need to keep in mind that shopping local keeps money in our local economy, and the small businesses appreciate the patronage. We also need to remember that these local small businesses are the businesses that sponsor our Little League teams, provide items for non-profit raffles, and support more causes than most probably even know exist. So, shop local. I know that they appreciate it. By the way, the next Downtown Third Thursday is Thursday, Feb. 17 and the shops are open until 8 p.m. This may be a little late for a belated Valentine gift but just explain that you were supporting small business in Seguin. Your significant other might understand??
By now, I hope that everyone knows that the Showcase Seguin has been postponed until Feb. 24. The Showcase Committee hopes that we will be on the downward side of COVID case increases that we have experienced. The show this year is themed Totally 80s and it should be a bodacious time. The bad part about this theme is that “some” have lived the 80s and would be glad to go back — with the increased knowledge that we have now of course. There are a couple of booths left and the general admission tickets are on sale at the chamber office. We hope that you will come out and watch our local businesses show off what they got … in peak 80s fashion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.