At last, we received some rain for 2022. Expect the moisture to translate into lots of plant growth including the lawn. The required two mowing’s prior to fertilizing should quickly occur. I believe the best fertilizer to use is the 19-05-09 slow-release lawn fertilizer available at area retail nurseries. One half of the nitrogen is in a slow-release form and the other half is in a quick-release form. Mow St Augustine grass at 3.5 inches tall and mow Bermuda grass at 1.5 inches or shorter. Zoysia seems to do best when it is mowed at 2 inches. Treat buffalo grass as a groundcover and mow it at 5 inches or taller. If you mow it at a shorter height, the weeds, including Bermuda grass, will overcome the buffalo grass. It is best to mow zoysia grass with a reel mower. If you must mow it with a rotary mower, ensure that it is sharp.
The snapdragons have grown out of their winter blooming pause and look pretty good. Expect them to perform acceptably for another month before the summer heat and rust disease take them out. The best replacement in the cut flower garden is usually zinnias. Use both the Dreamland Hybrid transplants and/ or showy seeded selections like California Giant. In addition to colorful blooms to decorate the flower garden and to use for bouquets, zinnias are a favorite nectar source for pollinators, including Monarchs, and a seed source for cardinals and other seed eaters.
