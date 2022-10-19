If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Politics, like a good marriage, requires the sharing of like values and the ability to compromise. The same applies to voting. Candidate selection should go far beyond name recognition, political experience or the largest flashy campaign signs. Knowing your candidates is far more than a 30-second commercial or a two-paragraph campaign ad where the candidate says what he thinks you want to hear.
Shared values should be the first determining factor with high priorities being at or near the top with much lesser priorities being negotiable and open to compromise. Values like pro-life, lower taxes, less government regulation, school choice, freedom of religion, election integrity, crime and controlled immigration are always top-end priorities for conservatives, while abortion, free stuff and government handouts, and increased regulations seem to rule the liberal agenda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.