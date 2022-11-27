If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
This is shaping up to be an epic Thanksgiving. Not only are we going to have a record number of people sitting around the table, but we’re also going to have the most complex set of food limitations ever served at a single meal.
First, we’ve got a pescatarian. She’s an unlikely pescatarian, frankly, because she can’t even swim, which I feel should be a requirement if all you’re going to eat is fish. I know what you’re going to say: I can’t fly and I eat chicken. But I say, chickens can’t fly either. It’s more of a panic fluttering of wings, which I am pretty darn good at when given a chance.
