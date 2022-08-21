If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
There’s a new police chief in town – and his first day on the job is tomorrow, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022!
We are happy and so very excited to welcome Police Chief Jason Brady and his family to Seguin. Chief Brady will take his oath of office and be officially sworn-in at 5:30 p.m. in the Community Room at the Seguin Public Library. The public is invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony and visit with Chief Brady at a meet and greet right after his oath of office. I hope many of you will attend and give a warm Seguin welcome to Chief Brady, his wife and children. The welcome reception will be from 5:30 to 7 pm.
