Hay everybody! Let’s talk about some grass this week. Like grass for our Hay Show put on by the Navarro FFA Officer Team. Those helping us are Navarro FFA President Grace Vogel, Vice President Auburn Frost, Secretary Lucas Gueldner, Treasurer Abigail Pollock, Reporter Justyne Covarrubias and Sentinel Justin Braune.
Entries will consist of the equivalent of two flakes/locks of hay, to be brought to the fairgrounds for sampling in a box, and will be kept for display until Sunday, Oct. 9. No full bales need to be brought to the fairgrounds. Exhibitors are limited to one entry of the same variety or kind in each class, but may enter any number of classes. The classes include coastal Bermuda grass, other Bermuda grass, other perennial grasses, mixed grasses, summer annual grasses, winter annual grasses, legumes and legume-grass mixtures.
