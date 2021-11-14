If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
My mother-in-law recently moved out of her two-bedroom condo and into a one-bedroom, one-bath assisted living facility. Needless to say, there were years and years of “stuff” that we all tend to accumulate as the years roll by no matter who or how old we become. So, my wife decided to hold a garage sale for all the things that wouldn’t fit into her mom’s new living space as well as some things we had that we no longer needed or even knew we actually possessed.
Of course, I was selected as the designated helper and so the day before the sale was spent setting everything up and doing all those things necessary to make it a successful sale. If you’ve never hosted your own garage sale, consider yourself to be extra blessed.
