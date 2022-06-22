If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Last week, I wrote a column about my unfavorable opinion of the current national leadership within the Libertarian Party. I criticized the divisive, one-sided direction it wants to push the party toward while trying to “fix” a platform that really didn’t need to be fixed. However, before this new leadership was elected in May, the Libertarian Party was under the leadership of National Chair Whitney Bilyeu and National Secretary John Wilford. Those who read these columns will recognize these two names as Bilyeu has served as the Libertarian Party of Texas state chair since 2020 and Wilford was her predecessor, serving from 2016 to 2020.
Bilyeu and Wilford were elected as both Libertarian National Convention chair and secretary last year after Joe Bishop-Henchman resigned as Libertarian National Convention chair and Caryn Ann Harlos, the same drama queen who I mentioned in my last column, was removed from her position as Libertarian National Convention secretary due to controversial events and involvement that surrounded the Libertarian Party of New Hampshire.
