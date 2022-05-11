If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
The big news maker last week was the draft opinion regarding the abortion case heard by the Supreme Court published by Politico. The document indicates that five of the six Republican appointees have agreed to overturn the 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision and once again allow states to make abortion a criminal offense. Had Sen. Mitch McConnell not stolen a seat by refusing to hold hearings on President Obama’s nominee Merrick Garland when Justice Scalia’s death created a vacancy, this decision almost certainly would have been to continue the right to abortion as the law of the land.
Justice Samuel Alito’s opinion includes the justification that “the domestic supply of infants” is insufficient to meet demand. This sentiment has previously been expressed by Justice Amy Coney Barrett saying that we don’t “need” abortion anymore because the supply of adoptable domestic infants cannot meet demand. I don’t see how that argument is morally sustainable.
