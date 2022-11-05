If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
My sister came to town and we went to Pilates. In my experience, Pilates is one of those “things” like veganism, cross fit and no-bean chili. People who are into the “thing” are incredibly challenging to be around. Even though none of these things are pyramid schemes with a requirement for newbies to recruit at least three other participants, there is something about these things that just brings out the inner advocate in us.
But to be fair, I completely understand the phenomenon. For example, my “thing” is dogs from the shelter. If I had my druthers, I’d be knocking on your door right now to tell you that adopting a dog from a shelter will change your life and make you more charming, taller, intelligent and less stressed out. I’d be wearing a shirt with “Dogs 4 Life” on the front, and I might even have a print out with three adorable dogs that were waiting just for you. I’d even regale you with stories of adopted dogs that saved small children from mountain lions or math homework.
