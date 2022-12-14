If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
On Dec. 8, 2022, President Biden announced WNBA player Brittney Griner’s return home from Russia in exchange for Russian citizen Viktor Bout (pronounced “boot”). Libertarians, being against the war on drugs, are happy Griner returns home to her wife and family after being found guilty of committing a victimless crime. However, the cost of the prisoner exchange was too high and left another U.S. citizen in a Russian labor camp. This leads Libertarians to the conclusion that Biden’s move was less about righting a wrong, and more of a political ploy to curry favor with voters who relate to Griner on her multiple demographics.
When you look at the prisoner exchanged for Griner’s freedom, you realize that the cost was too high. Viktor Bout was born and raised in Tajikistan when it was part of the Soviet Union. After the Soviet Union fell, and military supplies from former Soviet states began leaking onto the black market, Viktor Bout became the main purveyor of these weapons to rogue nations. Countries with arms embargoes like Sierra Leone, Algeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo were places where he was able to sell arms to both the rebels and the military. Wherever there was conflict, death and misery, there was Viktor Bout making a hefty profit off of it and prolonging the conflicts.
