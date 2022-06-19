If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
July is one of my favorite months in Seguin — minus the 105-plus degrees — because it’s a time when our hometown shines its American pride the brightest. It’s a time when the entire community comes together to celebrate USA’s independence in true Seguin fashion — with Freedom Fiesta, a patriotic concert, spectacular fireworks and topping it off with our Biggest Small-Town 4th of July Parade!
This year’s festivities kick-off with the opening of the fourth annual Field of Honor at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 2 at Faith Lutheran Church, 1326 E. Cedar. This is a wonderful addition to our line-up of events. More than 1,000 U.S. flags are displayed from July 2 through July 9 in honor of current military members, veterans, the fallen, firefighters, police, and emergency medical service providers. It is a very touching and awe-inspiring sight to see the field illuminated after dark. Roxanne Heckmann will be playing taps each evening at 7 p.m.
