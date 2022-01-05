If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
On Sept. 23, 2021, Texas Secretary of State John Scot called for a full forensic audit of registered voters in four Texas counties. The results of the audit were released on New Year’s Day, and titled Texas Phase 1 Audit of the 2020 Election. The four counties audited were Collins, Tarrant, Harris and Dallas. Of the 11.3 million votes cast in Texas in November 2020, more than 3.885 million came from these four counties. This audit was not to imply fraud or to point a finger at any given party, but was to find where there was a potential for fraud with the intent of removing that potential.
In the audit of these four counties, it was discovered that there was a very high probability of as many as 700,000 ineligible registered voters on record, which would be nearly 20% of the votes cast. Of the 700,000 ineligible voter registrations, 257,778 were found to be deceased while nearly 12,000 were registered to non-citizens.
