Q.I have Mexican lime plants in the plastic containers that we purchased from the nursery. They bloom every year but do not produce any fruit. Do you have any ideas why they don’t produce fruit?
A. Based on the photos you sent, the plants are in one-gallon containers, which I suspect is the problem. The small container does not provide enough of a soil and root reservoir to provide adequate water when the plants are faced with fluctuating hot temperatures when trying to set fruit. I recommend some of the half whiskey barrel-size plastic containers and fill them with potting soil. You can mount them on wheel frames if you want to be able to move them indoors for cold protection.
