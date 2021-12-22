If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Once again, the federal government is “coming to the rescue” by offering a fourth stimulus package. On Nov. 19, the House of Representatives passed President Biden’s $1.75 trillion Build Back Better Act. This is to be paid out on top of your income tax return. Ultimately, what this is going to do is extend the unemployed’s ability to continue not working and consequently keep businesses understaffed.
The unemployment created by the government shutdown of businesses was the impetus for millions of small businesses to close their doors for good. Even large retailers like Pier 1 Imports, J.C. Penney, Neiman Marcus, and others had to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy because of the pandemic. Now that people are realizing that the COVID-19 survival rate is extremely high, something the media consistently neglects to report, consumers are going out and living a normal life. The only problem is, many of the restaurants and stores they once frequented are gone. Those that survived are now short-staffed because it is more profitable to remain unemployed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.