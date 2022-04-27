If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
A couple of weeks ago, citizens of Guadalupe County started getting notices from the Guadalupe County Appraisal District, and saw that the value of their property this year went up by an average of 33%. I will tell you that many of my family, friends and neighbors were NOT happy. I knew one thing would happen with an increase of property value this high: a hike in property taxes!
In a recent story about the appraisal notices going out, it was reported that Chief Appraiser Peter Sanddon, said “property owners are going to see that ‘considerable value increase’ in this year’s notices.” How on earth with the economy we have right now does raising property value 33% by just the potential market value in a small rural county make any sense whatsoever?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.