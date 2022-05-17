If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Q.Tell me about ball moss. Why do horticulturists say it does not hurt trees when it is growing on live oak branches that are dying? Why isn’t it identified as the cause of the dead branches?
A. The ball moss is an epiphyte that lives on branches that are already dead or dying. It obtains its moisture and nutrients from the air around shaded branches in the interior of trees where they have quit growing. The real key is that the ball moss will even grow on utility wires if they are in low spots out of the wind. The growth of ball moss on the utility lines in interior Pleasanton is a good example. Ball moss just uses dead and dying branches as a place to sit while it collects the moisture and nutrients from the air that it needs to survive.
