nowing this will date me immediately, if you were to ask me, I’d tell you that my all-time favorite movie is “Gone with the Wind.” Now, before you begin to make any assumptive mathematical calculations, I want you to know I wasn’t even born when the film held its world premier in Atlanta in 1939. Still, there’s little doubt I saw it first with my mother at a very young age while still living in England.
At that time, I had absolutely no idea what the American Civil War was all about (Abe who?) or why the Rebels were fighting the Yankees (Abe who?). What I did know was I fell in love with Scarlett O’Hara played magnificently by the beautiful Vivian Leigh.
