Let me begin by admittedly confessing to contradicting myself. The other day a friend whom I often share breakfast with asked me if I was going to write an article about “Slap Gate,” the assault by actor Will Smith against comedian Chris Rock at the Academy Awards ceremony following a joke Rock directed at Smith’s shaved-headed wife.

My response to my friend was a resounding, “No way!” There’s been far too much written, analyzed, debated, discussed, and dissected about it already and I just don’t believe that I can add anything else to this overblown, underwhelming moment of toxic masculinity.

Mike Fitsko is a retired principal and longtime columnist from New Braunfels.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.