Hello, Marion residents and surrounding communities from the always-beautiful Marion.
Our public works department has been very busy with placing the lights in Veteran’s Park and the city buildings for our 36th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony scheduled for 6 p.m. Dec. 2, 2022. The Marion High School band will start off the evening followed by the Krueger/Karrer elementary campuses choir. We are once again trying to contact Santa Claus to make another appearance by hitching a ride on a helicopter.
