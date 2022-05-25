If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
After a long day at work, I enjoy coming home and unwinding with a refreshing beverage. Most of the time it is a glass of ice water. Occasionally, it is a sugary soft drink, and if my day has been particularly taxing, I will enjoy something stronger. I do this without any restrictions on what I wish to drink. However, the government has been making life choices for many depending on which party is in control.
We all know that water is the best thing for your body if you want to live a healthy lifestyle. Sugary soft drinks are full of empty calories leading to weight gain, which causes other health issues like diabetes, heart stress, and even cancer. Alcoholic beverages adversely affect the brain, can lead to cirrhosis of the liver, and, if consumed regularly in excess, death.
