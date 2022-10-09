If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
How is your thumb today? Have you thanked it for its hard work grasping things? Have you buttoned something as if it was easy? Have you torn off one of those ridiculously difficult to peel off tops on your coffee creamer, which, if anyone in product packaging had any kind of mercy at all, would not be that hard to remove?
No? Well, as someone with a thumb on the injured reserve list, I’m here to tell you it’s important that you, as someone with presumably two operating opposable thumbs, show some gratitude to this fat little digit.
