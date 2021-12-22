If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Q.We have moved into a different house. It has lots of trees and not a great lawn in the summer. Now suddenly, however, the lawn is thick with a lush growth of grass. Any idea what it is?
A. It sounds like a grassy weed such as rescue grass or annual blue grass. Lots of lawns in our area, especially those with poor soils and shade, have trouble supporting a summer lawn of St. Augustine, zoysia or Bermuda grass but do well in the winter with the grassy weeds. You can do like Dr. Parsons and I do on our radio show and declare it as a “sustainable winter lawn!” If you mow it once every week, it produces an attractive lawn until after the winter. Next year, if you do not want the grassy weeds to germinate, apply a preemergent such as Crew on or about Sept. 1.
