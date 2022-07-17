If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
When you drive for 2,000-plus miles in a week, you start to notice odd things about road signs. Since we drove through three states, I noted some interesting things about one sign in particular: the cows.
In Colorado, all the cow crossing warnings featured the standard outline of a cow facing the road. These are pretty calm looking cows, nothing like the bounding deer silhouettes that look more like antlers-through-the-windshield, deer-as-missile warnings. By comparison, these placidly posed standing cows look like you could probably just stop for a selfie and a little cream for your coffee.
