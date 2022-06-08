If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Q.Our lawn has brown areas in the sun close to the driveway. It doesn’t appear that the roots are dead. Is it a fungus or do you think it is grubs?
A. The brown area is in the full sun, which usually means that it is either chinch bugs or just dry areas because of the extreme heat. The easiest way to determine if it is just a dry patch is to soak a portion of the brown area with the hand-held hose every day for five days and see how it reacts. If the brown area is caused by a lack of water, you should get some greening. Water it more if the hand watering test causes some greening. If there is no response, look at the base of the grass blades for some of the chinch bugs. If you see some, treat the brown area with a lawn insecticide labeled for chinch bugs.
