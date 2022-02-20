If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Here’s a fast fact for you — did you know that cities, counties, states and special districts are required by the federal Voting Rights Act of 1965 to go through a redistricting process every 10 years after a decennial census? Now that we have population data from the 2020 Census, it’s time to re-draw (also known as redistricting) our council districts. But what exactly is redistricting? Why is it necessary? And, how important is it to residents? I’m hoping I can shed some light on this topic. Welcome to Redistricting 101!
