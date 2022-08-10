If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Q.We feed our squirrels and enjoy having them in our yard but two weeks ago, they disappeared and we have not seen them since. Do you have any idea what could have happened to them?
A. There are several causes to consider. Is there enough water for them in your yard? They may have to temporarily move to get access to water during this part of the drought. Have you seen any presence of hawks, coyotes or feral cats? They could have needed to use them for food. They may be producing and caring for young squirrels. Whatever the reason, I predict that at least some of them will return within a short time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.