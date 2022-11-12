If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Every week at Texas Lutheran University includes some good news, and this past week was no different, as we learned that we have been awarded $135,000 in scholarship funds from the Henry Luce Foundation.
The foundation was founded in 1936 by Henry R. Luce, the co-founder and editor-in-chief of Time, Inc. Its focus today is on the values of learning, leadership, and a long-term commitment to philanthropy.
