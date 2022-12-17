A beautiful Christmas memory of mine involves going to my grandmother’s in Blanco to cut our Christmas tree. I do not remember where we went just that we all traipsed around looking for the ‘right’ tree. Dad would chop it down and tie it to the top of our station wagon; some of you will remember the large, wide-paneled station wagon with the back seat that folded down. I always wondered how it made it home, as it was a 3.5-hour trip, but it did. It was the last thing we did after spending a couple days visiting with my grandmother. One particular time, it snowed and we made “snow milk” or ice cream. I have never made it again.
Growing up, Christmas Eve was when all the family would gather and we would have our “Christmas.” We would have supper together and it consisted of roast, mashed potatoes, gravy, salad, Thousand Island dressing and green beans. Our dessert would be egg custard pie (a family favorite and tradition for every holiday and event) and candy that my mother made for friends and neighbors, divinity, fudge, rum balls, and date log. I cannot forget the ever-present fruitcake that I swore as an adult just multiplied in the freezer! After supper, we would take a ride to look at the Christmas lights and my mom would stay back to clean up and get dressed. What she really was doing was putting out all our Santa gifts, as that was the night we opened our Christmas presents. Christmas morning was for those wonderful Christmas stockings but I will get to that in a bit. Mom was dressed in a different outfit when we returned with gifts all around the tree. She would tell us that when she was getting dressed, she heard Santa and the reindeer on the roof. She would spin the yarn about how she heard this noise, this click click click. Then she came in the living room to investigate and our gifts were all around the tree. We would go to bed that night with our stockings hung. We did not have a fireplace but they were hung somewhere, usually a wall. The next morning, we eagerly got up and our stockings would be filled with oranges decorated in cloves, peppermint candy, all kinds of large nuts, socks, gum, candy, small toys and other small items filled to the brim.
