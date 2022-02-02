If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Primary elections are an opportunity to choose a standard bearer for the values we hold. The March 1 election features numerous such opportunities including half a dozen statewide offices and both congressional seats representing Guadalupe County. The U.S. House of Representatives 28th Congressional District, which will cover the westernmost corner of the county, is a strongly Democratic-leaning district currently held by a 16-year-incumbent who represents big money more than the people of the district.
For the second election in a row, the incumbent is being challenged by Jessica Cisneros, an immigration attorney from Laredo who once was an intern in his Washington, D.C. office. In the last election, she lost by a mere 4% and this time around she has much better name recognition. Cisneros is passionate about the need to reform our broken immigration system with which she is intimately familiar as the child of Mexican immigrants with family members on both sides of the border.
