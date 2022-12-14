If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Q.We have planted stocks, snapdragons, calendula, and dianthus in our flower garden. A grassy weed has moved in and so far it is as tall as the flowers but it is a lush fine grass. Any idea what it might be and how we should control it?
A. It sounds like it is rescue grass, an annual grassy weed that will produce seed in May. It generally responds to the contact herbicides for grassy weeds such as Grass be Gone, Poast, and Ornamec. They work best applied on lush young grass on sunny mornings. Follow the label instructions. The products will not hurt the flowers.
