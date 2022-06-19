If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
I have been blessed with several wonderful father figures in my life, and I know how lucky I am as not everyone in this world has this opportunity. It’s been six years since my dad died suddenly at the age of 53 and not a day goes by that I don’t miss him. We’ve learned to live with the loss and I can’t say that it gets easier as the years go by, but there are little things that pop out of nowhere that hit you in the heart.
I was at the store picking out Father’s Day cards and running through all of the categories and one in particular stopped me in my tracks, “Father from Daughter.” I have seen this a hundred times, but it was a stark reminder that I am not buying a card for my dad on Father’s Day and for a minute I was back in my childhood home on that dark February day in 2016.
