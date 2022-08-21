If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
You don’t have to listen very closely to hear the sound of school bells beginning to ring all over Texas. Although school districts vary somewhat in their start dates, it’s always before or after mid-August when we hear that call meaning it’s time to head back to school.
As a career public school educator, this time of year always made me a bit excited and in a way still does even though I’m retired. For all of us — kids, parents, teachers — it’s a special time where we must distance ourselves from the lazy, crazy, fun-filled days of summer and return to a routine that involves homework, band practice, football and volleyball games and clubs of every description accompanied by those all-too-early morning bus rides.
