One of the things I acquired after my father passed away was his old Underwood manual typewriter, which he would use quite often. He once told me that when he was stationed in France during the second World War, the fact that he could type proficiently allowed him to do more typing and less fighting during the war.
That is very likely the reason he insisted that the summer between my sophomore and junior years in high school, I take a typing class. While I was not at all interested, the leverage he used involved me getting my driver’s license that same summer, so it was pretty much a done deal.
