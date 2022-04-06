If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
So, here’s a question for the readers. How much do you think the American dollar is worth today? If you just say $1, you would be wrong. The $1 on a $1 bill is declared as that by the U.S. government via the fiat system that it runs. Since Aug. 15, 1971, our country has followed a fiat system when it comes to our money. This means, as previously mentioned, that our money is not backed by any commodity, and declared by a decree from the government to be legal tender for us, the citizens, to use.
This fiat money system has been a problem ever since Richard “Tricky Dick” Nixon decided to sever the ability to convert the American dollar to gold as part of a series of economic measures to try to stop inflation from increasing, which horrifically backfired in hindsight.
