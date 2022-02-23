If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Q.We are new to our jobs and home in Central Texas. We are amazed by lots of things but the latest was a reception at a colleague’s house where he feeds the birds. It was amazing. There at the feeders were as many as eight and nine red male cardinals and an equal number of females at once. He said the main reason that the cardinals were so thick was that he provided plenty of sunflower seeds. We have been feeding the sunflower seeds and only have one or two cardinals at once. We want to duplicate his situation; do you have any ideas? My wife noticed that his yard was crowded with hollies, old-fashioned roses, and small trees. He also fed the bird suet; would they be a cause of the abundance of cardinals?
A. Cardinals are birds that nest in small trees and thickets so that is a key to the large numbers of individual birds. They also are diverse feeders so sources of berries on the shrubs and the suet would meet their needs. You did not mention water sources? I bet the “cardinal man” also provided water sources. Plant Mexican plum, Texas persimmon, huisache. anaqua, brasil, Texas mountain laurel, viburnum, and duranta in addition to the hollies, and old-fashioned roses.
