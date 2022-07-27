If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
When WNBA superstar Brittney Griner was arrested in Russia for possession of cannabis products, it forced the Biden administration to take a second look at its part in the war on drugs. Joe Biden wrote, sponsored, and helped pass the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994.
This bill required a mandatory five-year prison sentence for people possessing 5 grams of crack cocaine. However, one had to possess 500 grams of powder cocaine to trigger the same sentence, according to the U.S. Congress website. The average street value of crack is $60 a gram, while the average street value of powdered cocaine is $93 to $163 depending on the purity of the product. On average, a gram yields approximately 10 to 20 uses, according to addictionresource.net .
