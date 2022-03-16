If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Q.We put up a purple martin house for the first time on March 1. We had not seen any scouts yet but our neighbor who has had great success with attracting them to his houses said it was time. Is it possible we were early? When will they show up?
A. It is likely that you will attract some breeding pairs but not an absolute certainty. The March 1 date is a good target. Be patient and follow your neighbor’s advice. You may also want to obtain a handbook such as “Purple Martin Book” by Stokes and Brown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.