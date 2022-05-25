If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Q.The issue of avian flu is prominent in the news and poultry industry. Every once in a while, especially in birding articles, the threat of the disease to wild birds, especially birds that visit bird-feeding stations, is brought up. Have you any thoughts on whether we should quit feeding the birds?
A. Yes, like you, I have heard the issue mentioned. I believe in most cases with residential bird feeding we aren’t talking about drawing together large numbers of birds, but I think it is probably worthwhile for gardeners that feed the birds to consider temporarily ending their feeding operations or at least reducing the size. With the drought in Central Texas, providing water with bird baths may even present a problem. The answer there might be to just spread the water sources such as bird baths out over a larger area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.