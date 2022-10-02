If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Texas Lutheran University honors and names the Mendoza family of Uvalde of Uvalde as the 2022 Texas Lutheran University Family of the Year. TLU senior Jordan Mendoza ’23 is an active member of the Bulldog community.
Texas Lutheran University hosted another great Homecoming celebration last week, with hundreds of alumni and friends back on campus. Festivities included Athletics Hall of Fame and Wall of Honor inductions, a Block Party in downtown Seguin, reunions, football and soccer games, the return of our Homecoming court, a campus pep rally, and a host of other wonderful activities.
A particularly meaningful event was the selection of our 2022 Family of The Year. This year, we were pleased to honor the Mendoza family of Uvalde.
