If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Many of you may be wondering how other members of the household are handling our recent, unexpected relocation. I am here to report all the dogs and the cat remain mostly in good spirits, particularly since being at Grammy’s house means way more treats and extra bones every day.
There are, however, challenges. I didn’t realize what some of the issues were until I overheard a conversation between Archer, our terrier mix, and Rosie, our ever-growing German shepherd/Great Pyrenees puppy. Archer is not much of a Rosie fan. He’s had a negative experience with a big dog in the past, and Rosie is rapidly becoming a very big dog. She is completely unaware of her size, which is not particularly helpful in winning him over. Still, she’s got a good heart and I was hoping that would help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.