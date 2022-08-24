If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Q.Why are some gardeners not recommending mulch anymore? Surely it is still effective to conserve water.
A. When the soil is dry like it has been all summer, the mulch can prevent the moisture from light rains from penetrating. Once the rains or irrigation is substantial enough to saturate the mulch, it then reaches the soil. In the short term, the mulch can prevent light rains from reaching the soil but in the long term, you are right, it is an important water conservation tool.
