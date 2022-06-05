If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
International travel is an experience that many Texas Lutheran University students incorporate into their educational journeys. Whether it be a semester abroad, a two-week Mayterm trip, or summer program, Texas Lutheran University students frequently explore the globe to experience new cultures, learn history, expand language skills and afford themselves of other life-broadening experiences.
The pandemic, of course, slowed these opportunities, but we are pleased that they are beginning to open again. This past year, we’ve had students study in England, Ireland, Italy and Spain, and also had a faculty member participate in our partnership program in Harlaxton, England.
